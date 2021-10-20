2021 YouTube Streamy Awards: The Complete List of Nominations

The 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards nominations are here! Once again, the annual celebration of the internet's biggest stars and creative powerhouses is gearing up to honor the best of the best in online entertainment.

Internet megastars Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, as well as both Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are once again vying for the honors, as is MrBeast, who previously took home the Creator of the Year award in 2020.

Meanwhile, a number of mainstream stars are in the running in the Crossover category, celebrating traditional media celebs who have made a splash with their online content -- including Nick Jonas, Will Smith and Ryan Reynolds.

The event will stream exclusively on YouTube in December 2021, with the exact date still to be announced. Check out the full list of nominations below.

OVERALL AWARDS

Creator of the Year

Addison Rae

Alexa Rivera

Avani Gregg

Bella Poarch

Brent Rivera

Charli D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio

Dream

Emma Chamberlain

MrBeast

Show of the Year

30 Days With: Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock

Binging With Babish • Babish Culinary Universe

Captain Disillusion

Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3

Dark History

Good Mythical Morning

Nikita Unfiltered • Nikita Dragun

Ryan's World

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

Verzuz

International

Anasala | أنس و أصالة (Saudi Arabia)

Enaldinho (Brazil)

Mikecrack (Spain)

Mythpat (India)

Tokai OnAir | 東海オンエア (Japan)

Short Form

8illy

Bella Poarch

the cheeky boyos

Jake Fellman

Matt Taylor

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Breakout Creator

Bella Poarch

Karl Jacobs

Quenlin Blackwell

Stokes Twins

Tinx

Collaboration

Harry Mack and Marcus Veltri – Pianist & Freestyle Rapper BLOW MINDS on Omegle ft. Marcus Veltri

Markiplier and CrankGameplays – Unus Annus

Ryan's World, NASA, JAXA – Ryan Makes A Video Call With The Space Station

Zach Campbell and Lil Nas X – Lil Nas X "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" REACTION WITH LIL NAS X!!

ZHC and MrBeast – I Surprised MrBeast With A Custom House!

Crossover

Bill Gates

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Nick Jonas

Ryan Reynolds

Will Smith

First Person

Airrack

Emma Chamberlain

LARRAY

Nicole Tv

Yes Theory

Livestreamer

auronplay

GeorgeNotFound

NICKMERCS

shroud

Valkyrae

SHOW AWARDS

Indie Series

The Blues • DeStorm Power

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

Pls, Disinfect: The Visual EP • Tré Melvin

Sidetalk NYC

Live Show

#FAZE5 Challenge • FaZe Clan

$300,000 Influencer Trivia Tournament! • MrBeast

David Blaine Ascension • David Blaine

Omegle Bars • Harry Mack

Verzuz

Podcast

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Call Her Daddy

Dark History

Impaulsive

On Purpose With Jay Shetty

Scripted Series

The Confession Game • DeStorm Power

Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3

Mortal Glitch • enchufetv

True Facts • zefrank1

Two Sides: Unfaithful

Unscripted Series

30 Days With: Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock

Good Mythical Morning

Nikita Unfiltered • Nikita Dragun

Odd One Out • Jubilee

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

SUBJECT AWARDS

Animated

Haminations

Jaiden Animations

Ketnipz

The Land Of Boggs

TootyMcNooty

Beauty

Bailey Sarian

Brad Mondo

Hyram

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials

Comedy

CalebCity

Gus Johnson

Jack Pop

LeendaDong

Please Don't Destroy

Commentary

ContraPoints

Danny Gonzalez

Drew Gooden

Jarvis Johnson

Lindsay Ellis

Dance

Aust & Mar

JABBAWOCKEEZ

Kelli Erdmann

Kyle Hanagami

Matt Steffanina

Documentary

Brut. Docs

COMING CLEAN ABOUT EVERYTHING • Jeff Wittek

DIGGING A SECRET TUNNEL • Colin Furze

EvanMCGaming

Life in a Day 2020

Fashion and Style

Chriselle Lim

Gunnar Deatherage

HauteLeMode

Loïc Prigent

Wisdom Kaye

Food

Alexis Nikole

Babish Culinary Universe

Cooking With Lynja

Joshua Weissman

Nick DiGiovanni

Gaming

Aphmau

Dream

Markiplier

MrBeast Gaming

PrestonPlayz

Health and Wellness

Austen Alexander

Chloe Ting

Doctor Mike

Linda Sun

Yoga With Adriene

Kids and Family

The LaBrant Fam

Ninja Kidz TV

Ryan's World

The Shluv Family

Team2Moms

Learning and Education

Captain Disillusion

Map Men

onlyjayus

Tom Scott

Veritasium

Lifestyle

Addison Rae

Alexa Rivera

AMP

Avani Gregg

Brent Rivera

News

Brian Tyler Cohen

Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan

HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show

TheSyncUp

Science and Engineering

Mark Rober

Simone Giertz

Stuff Made Here

Unnecessary Inventions

William Osman

Sports

Deestroying

Jomboy

Nick Pro

Sky & Ocean

Sunisa Lee

Technology

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee

Mrwhosetheboss

Supercar Blondie

CRAFT AWARDS

Cinematography

Alan Walker – Kristian Berg and Gunnar Greve

Becki and Chris – Becki Peckham and Chris Nicholas

Crow's Eye Productions – Nicole Loven

devinsupertramp – Devin Graham

Jonna Jinton – Jonna Jinton

Editing

Brandon Rogers – Brandon Rogers

Cooking With Lynja – Lynn Davis

emma chamberlain – Emma Chamberlain

Logan Paul – Hayden Hillier-Smith

Van Neistat – Van Neistat

Visual and Special Effects

AaronsAnimals – Aaron Benitez

Buttered Side Down – Buttered Side Down

Corridor Digital – Wren Weichman, Niko Pueringer, Sam Gorski

Rudy Willingham – Rudy Willingham

Zach King – Zach King

Writing

The Game Theorists – Matthew Patrick, Justin Kuiper

Julie Nolke – Julie Nolke

The Korean Vegan – Joanne L. Molinaro (이선영)

RDCworld1 – RDCWorld

tom cardy – Tom Cardy

SOCIAL GOOD AWARD

Company or Brand

Activision – Call of Duty Endowment

P&G – Vital Voices • NowThis NEXT

State Farm – St. Jude Children's Research Hospital • The Game Theorists

Creator

Emmanuel Acho – Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man

Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia-Shetty – Help India Breathe

Shirley Raines – Beauty2TheStreetz

Nonprofit or NGO

Food Pantry – Beast Philanthropy

Invisible People – Invisible Stories

NEXT for AUTISM – Color the Spectrum LIVE • Mark Rober and Jimmy Kimmel

BRAND AWARDS

Brand of the Year

Disney+

Doritos

Mattel

Target

Warner Bros.

Agency of the Year

BEN Group

Portal A

Reach Agency

Spacestation Integrations

XX Artists

Brand as Creator

Barbie

Netflix

Poo~Pourri

SpongeBob SquarePants

The Washington Post

Brand Engagement

Bliss – #ClearGenius

The Conjuring – #ConjuringHorror

Current – I Got Hunted By A Real Bounty Hunter • MrBeast

Fortnite – 100 Thieves Cash App Compound Fortnite Activation

Hot Pockets – Pockets 4 Bits

Branded Series

Late Night Taste Buds – Doritos

Let's Target Season 3 – Target

Lyft Comics – Lyft • LOL Network

Smokey Wrote That – AARP

You Can Be Anything – Barbie

Branded Video

100 People Call Someone to Say "I Love You." – Everyone • The Cut

Building A Laser Baby – Amazon Prime Video • Michael Reeves

CATch Me If You Can 3 – Energizer • AaronsAnimals

Discord - The Movie (2021) – Discord

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Dance Battle – Mattel • Netflix

Creator Product

CLOAK – Markiplier, Jacksepticeye, Pokimane

Happy Dad Hard Seltzer – NELK

Holo Taco – Simply Nailogical

MrBeast Burger – MrBeast

Nebula

Influencer Campaign

Disney x CASETiFY

Information Literacy – Google Search

Tide Super Bowl 2021 – Tide

UD x Prince – Urban Decay

Vlad wants to be strong like a WWE Superstar – Mattel • Vlad and Niki

Social Impact Campaign

Extreme Barbie Makeover: Dream House Reveal! – Habitat for Humanity • Mr. Kate

Gaming to Fight Alzheimer's – HFC • FaZe Clan and Seth Rogen

Gaming While Black – Doritos' SOLID BLACK Initiative

Leftovers Roulette – Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation • The Try Guys

World Wish Day – Make-A-Wish