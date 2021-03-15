2021 Oscars Limits Awards Ceremony to Presenters, Nominees and Their Guests

The Academy Awards will be quite a bit different this year. Following the announcement of this year's nominees Monday morning, details have emerged regarding how the show will be held this year, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This year's ceremony will be held at both the Dolby Theater and -- in an effort to space things out in the name of health and safety -- Los Angeles' historic Union Station.

ET has learned that this year, the Academy will not be holding any in-person pre-awards events, including the nominees luncheon, nominee screenings, the International Feature Film nominee cocktail reception and numerous other events.

Additionally the annual Academy members lottery, which provided tickets to the Oscars for a select number of lucky members, will not be held this year. Instead, attendance to the event will be limited to nominees, their guests, and the show's presenters.

Apart from the cancelled pre-show Oscars-week events, there will also be no post-show Governor's Ball celebration, which has always been one of the biggest Hollywood events of the year.

The 93rd Academy Awards airs on Sunday, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.