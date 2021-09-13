2021 MTV VMAs: The Complete Winners List

The MTV Video Music Awards are honoring the best artists and biggest names in music at this year's star-studded show!

Going into Sunday's show, Justin Bieber leads the pack as this year's most-nominated artist with seven nods -- including Artist of the Year and Best Pop for "Peaches." He's followed closely behind by Megan Thee Stallion with six nominations.

Other top contenders for some of the biggest categories include Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon and Lil Nas X, while Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI and 24kGoldn all received multiple first-time nominations.

But who will walk away with the honors amid a night of mind-blowing live performances? Check out the full list of big winners below, with the winners marked in bold, which will be updated throughout the show!



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits" – Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Columbia Records **WINNER

The Weeknd – "Save Your Tears" – XO / Republic Records



ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Justin Bieber – Def Jam **WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records



SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open" – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records

BTS – "Dynamite" – BIGHIT MUSIC

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records

Dua Lipa – "Levitating" – Warner Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" – Geffen Records **WINNER



BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook

24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast

The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records **WINNER

Polo G – Columbia Records

Saweetie – Warner Records



PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2020: Wallows – "Are You Bored Yet?" – Columbia Records

October 2020: Ashnikko – "Daisy" – Warner Records

November 2020: SAINt JHN – "Gorgeous" – Godd Complexx / HITCO

December 2020: 24kGoldn – "Coco" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

January 2021: JC Stewart – "Break My Heart" – Elektra Music Group

February 2021: Latto – "Sex Lies" – RCA Records

March 2021: Madison Beer – "Selfish" – Epic Records / Sing It Loud

April 2021: The Kid LAROI – "WITHOUT YOU" – Columbia Records

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" – Geffen Records *WINNER

June 2021: girl in red "Serotonin" – world in red / AWAL

July 2021: Fousheé – "my slime" – RCA Records

August 2021: jxdn – "Think About Me" – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group



GROUP OF THE YEAR

BTS **WINNER

Blackpink

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots



BEST BREAKTHROUGH SONG

Claire Rosinkranz -- “Backyard Boy” **WINNER

Masked Wolf -- “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Bella Poarch -- “Build a B*tch”

Young Baby Tate ft. Flo Milli -- “I Am”

Whoheem -- “Let’s Link”



BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records **WINNER

Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" – OVO / Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" – Def Jam

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – "Prisoner" – RCA Records



BEST POP

Ariana Grande – "positions" – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – "Therefore I Am" – Darkroom / Interscope Records

BTS – "Butter" – BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness" – Columbia Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" – Def Jam **WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo – "good 4 u" – Geffen Records

Shawn Mendes – "Wonder" – Island Records

Taylor Swift – "willow" – Republic Records



BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" – OVO / Republic Records

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "On Me (remix)" – Quality Control / Motown

Moneybagg Yo – "Said Sum" – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records

Polo G – "RAPSTAR" – Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – "FRANCHISE" – Cactus Jack / Epic Records **WINNER



BEST ROCK

Evanescence – "Use My Voice" – BMG

Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame" – Roswell Records / RCA Records

John Mayer – "Last Train Home" – Columbia Records **WINNER

The Killers – "My Own Soul's Warning" – Island

Kings Of Leon – "The Bandit" – RCA Records

Lenny Kravitz – "Raise Vibration" – Roxie Records / BMG



BEST ALTERNATIVE

Bleachers – "Stop Making This Hurt" – RCA Records

Glass Animals – "Heat Waves" – Republic Records

Imagine Dragons – "Follow You" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – "my ex’s best friend" – Bad Boy / Interscope Records **WINNER

twenty one pilots – "Shy Away" – Fueled By Ramen

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation



BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti” – The Orchard

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records **WINNER

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME” – Epic Records

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” – Universal Music Latino / NEON16

Karol G – “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino

Maluma – “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin

BEST R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records **WINNER

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records

Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY” – Epic Records / Not So Fast

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through” - MBK Entertainment / RCA Records

SZA – “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records



BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi” – Republic Records

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment **WINNER

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company



VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records **WINNER

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil” – Island

H.E.R. – “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records



BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino **WINNER

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Haley



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant **WINNER

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – RBMG/Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga – “911” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde – “Solar Power” – LAVA/Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud



BEST ART DIRECTION

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga – “911” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Art Haynes **WINNER

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez



BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay – “Higher Power” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic **WINNER

P!NK – “All I Know So Far” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc



BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC – Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records – Choreography by:Paul Roberts **WINNER

Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Astralwerks / Capitol Records – Choreography by: Dani Vitale



BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet **WINNER

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens

Drake – “What's Next” – OVO/Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records – Editing by: Claudia Wass

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam – Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records