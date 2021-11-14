2021 MTV EMAs: The Complete Winners List

The 2021 MTV EMAs are here! The awards show kicked off on Sunday with a ceremony hosted by Saweetie!

Some of the biggest global superstars came together for a celebration of music held at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on Sunday, for a night of big performances and exciting wins.

Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits" led to some big wins for the 30-year-old English megastar, earning him the awards for Best Artist and Best Song. Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Maluma and Saweetie herself also enjoyed the taste of victory during the electrifying show.

However, it was BTS who had the best night over all, taking home a total of four wins in categories including Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Group and Biggest Fans.

Check out the full list of the night's winners below!

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran -- **WINNER!

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd





Best Pop

BTS -- **WINNER!

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo





Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits -- **WINNER!

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY



Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) -- **WINNER!

Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side

Taylor Swift – willow





Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - GIRL LIKE ME

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More -- **WINNER!

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)





Best New

Giveon Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie -- **WINNER!

The Kid LAROI





Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta -- **WINNER!

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia





Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin -- **WINNER!

The Killers



Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD -- **WINNER!



Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma -- **WINNER!

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira



Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj -- **WINNER!





Best K-Pop

BTS -- **WINNER!

LISA Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ TWICE



Best Group

BTS -- **WINNER!

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic





Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo -- **WINNER!

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI





Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS -- **WINNER!

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift



Video for Good

Billie Eilish - Your Power -- **WINNER!

Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil

girl in red – Serotonin

H.E.R. - Fight For You

Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)





MTV EMA Generation Change Award



Amir Ashour

Matthew Blaise

Sage Dolan-Sandrino

Erika Hilton

Viktória Radványi -- **WINNER!