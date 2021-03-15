2021 GRAMMY Awards: The Complete Winners List

This year's GRAMMY Awards was all about quality and quantity.
Music's Biggest Night delivered the spectacle -- with live performances from Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and more -- as the Recording Academy handed out Golden Gramophones in a whopping 83 categories, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist.
Beyoncé may be the year's most-nominated artist -- she is Beyoncé, after all -- but Sunday's ceremony saw plenty of prizes for all of your faves. (All categories not announced during the Trevor Noah-hosted broadcast are revealed during the Jhené Aiko-hosted 63rd GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony, which streams online.)
See the list of winners as they're announced, in bold, below.
Best Music Video
"Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé
"Life Is Good" — Future Featuring Drake
"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak
"Adore You" — Harry Styles
"Goliath" — Woodkid
Best Dance Recording
"On My Mind" — Diplo & SIDEPIECE
"My High" — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
"The Difference" — Flume Featuring Toro y Moi
"Both Of Us" — Jayda G
"10%" — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kick I, Arca
Planet's Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Axiom, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs, Black Violin
Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy
Album of the Year
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III, HAIM
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Record of the Year
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"Colors" — Black Pumas
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Say So" — Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Circles" — Post Malone
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Song of the Year
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"The Box" — Roddy Ricch
"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift
"Circles" — Post Malone
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.
"If the World Was Ending" — JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Yummy" — Justin Bieber
"Say So" — Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles
"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Un Dia (One Day) — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
"Intentions" — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
"Dynamite" — BTS
"Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
"Exile" — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick, Jr.
American Standard, James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renée Zellweger
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Best Rock Performance
"Shameika" — Fiona Apple
"Not" — Big Thief
"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps" — HAIM
"Stay High" — Brittany Howard
"Daylight" — Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
"Bum-Rush" — Body Count
"Underneath" — Code Orange
"The In-Between" — In This Moment
"Bloodmoney" — Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live" — Power Trip
Best Rock Song
"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers
"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala
"Not" — Big Thief
"Shameika" — Fiona Apple
"Stay High" — Brittany Howard
Best Rock Album
A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Best Alternative Music Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Best R&B Perfomance
"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"All I Need" — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard
"See Me" — Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Sit on Down" — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe X Halle
"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore
"Anything for You" — Ledisi
"Distance" — Yebba
Best R&B Song
"Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG
"Do It" — Chloe X Halle
"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F**k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thundercat
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/d, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter
Best Rap Performance
"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
"Bop" — DaBaby
"What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow
"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
"Dior" — Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak
"The Box" — Roddy Ricch
"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby
"The Box" — Roddy Rich
"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Best Rap Album
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King's Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce da 5'9"
Best Country Solo Performance
"Stick That in Your Country Song" — Eric Church
"Who You Thought I Was" — Brandy Clark
"When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill
"Black Like Me" — Mickey Guyton
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"All Night" — Brothers Osborne
"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
"Ocean" — Lady A
"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town
"Some People Do" — Old Dominion
Best Country Song
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
"The Bones" — Maren Morris
"Crowded Table" — The Highwomen
"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress
"Some People Do" — Old Dominion
Best Country Album
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Best New Age Album
Songs From the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery, Priya Darshini
Form//Less, Superposition
More Guitar Stories, Jim "Kimo" West
Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
"Guinevere" — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
"Pachamama" — Regina Carter
"Celia" — Gerald Clayton
"All Blues" — Chick Corea
"Moe Honk" — Joshua Redman
Best Jazz Vocal Album
ONA, Thana Alexa
Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What's the Hurry, Kenny Washington
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton
Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Dialogues on Race, Gregg August
MONK'estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley
The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like a Lot, John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
Four Questions, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro
Viento Y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
Trane's Delight, Poncho Sanchez
Best Gospel Performance/Song
"Wonderful Is Your Name" — Melvin Crispell III
"Release (Live)" — Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy
"Come Together" — Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News
"Won't Let Go" — Travis Greene
"Movin' On" — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"The Blessing (Live)" — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship
"Sunday Morning" — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin
"Holy Water" — We The Kingdom
"Famous For (I Believe)" — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson
"There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton
Best Gospel Album
2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy
My Tribute, Myron Butler
Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard
Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton
Kierra, Kierra Sheard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Run to the Father, Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water, We The Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells
Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Best Roots Gospel Album
Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop
20/20, The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers
Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aura, Bajofondo
Monstruo, Cami
Sobrevolando, Cultura Profética
La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Paez
Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta
Best Regional Mexican Musical Album (Including Tejano)
Hecho En México, Alejandro Fernández
La Serenata, Lupita Infante
Un Canto por México, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade
Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
AYAYAY!, Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
Mi Tumbao, José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"
Infinito, Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe), Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis
40, Grupo Niche
Memorias De Navidad, Víctor Manuelle
Best American Roots Performance
"Colors" — Black Pumas
"Deep in Love" — Bonny Light Horseman
"Short and Sweet" — Brittany Howard
"I'll Be Gone" — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
"I Remember Everything" — John Prine
Best American Roots Song
"Cabin" — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers
"Ceiling to the Floor" — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch
"Hometown" — Sarah Jarosz
"I Remember Everything" — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine
"Man Without a Soul" — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams
Best Americana Album
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Best Bluegrass Album
Man on Fire, Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers
Home, Billy Strings
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists
Best Traditional Blues Album
All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant
That's What I Heard, Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes
Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito
Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice G., Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
Best Folk Album
Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
Song for Our Daughter, Laura Marling
Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters
All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
My Relatives "Nikso Kowaiks", Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy And the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise, Nā Wai ʽEhā
Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers
A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia
Best Reggae Album
Upside Down, 2020 Buju Banton
Higher Place, Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest
Got to Be Tough, Toots & The Maytals
One World, The Wailers
Best Global Music Album
Fu Chronicles, Antibalas
Twice as Tall, Burna Boy
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
Best Children's Music Album
All the Ladies, Joanie Leeds
Be A Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders, Alastair Moock And Friends
I'm an Optimist, Dog On Fleas
Songs for Singin', The Okee Dokee Brothers
Wild Life, Justin Roberts
Best Spoken World Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea
Alex Trebek - The Answer Is..., Ken Jennings
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow
Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow
Charlotte's Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (and Full Cast)
Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger, Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld
Best Musical Theater Album
Amélie, Original London Cast
American Utopia on Broadway, Original Cast
Jagged Little Pill, Original Broadway Cast
Little Shop of Horrors, The New Off-Broadway Cast
The Prince of Egypt, Original Cast
Soft Power, Original Cast
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
Jojo Rabbit
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Ad Astra, Max Richter
Becoming, Kamasi Washington
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"Beautiful Ghosts" (from Cats) — Taylor Swift
"Carried Me With You" (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile
"Into the Unknown" (from Frozen 2) — Idina Menzel & AURORA
"No Time to Die" (from No Time to Die)" — Billie Eilish
"Stand Up" (from Harriet) — Cynthia Erivo
Best Instrumental Composition
"Baby Jack" — Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
"Be Water II" — Christian Sands
"Plumfield" — Alexandre Desplat
"Sputnik" — Maria Schneider
"Strata" — Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
"Bathroom Dance" — Hildur Guðnadóttir
"Donna Lee" — John Beasley
"Honeymooners" — Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows
"Lift Every Voice and Sing" — Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea
"Uranus: The Magician" — Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
"Asas Fechadas" — Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole
"Desert Song" — Säje
"From This Place" — Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello
"He Won't Hold You" — Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody
"Slow Burn" — Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth
Best Recording Package
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Funeral, Lil Wayne
Healer, Grouplove
On Circles, Caspian
Vols. 11 & 12, Desert Sessions
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Flaming Pie (Collector's Edition), Paul McCartney
Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Grateful Dead
Mode, Depeche Mode
Ode to Joy, Wilco
The Story of Ghostly International, Various Artists
Best Album Notes
At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926
The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974
Dead Man's Pop
The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business
Out of a Clear Blue Sky
Best Historical Album
Celebrated, 1895-1896, Unique Quartette
Hittin' the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 - 1943), Nat King Cole
It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Mister Rogers
1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Prince
Souvenir, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Béla Fleck
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Black Hole Rainbow, Devon Gilfillian
Expectations, Katie Pruitt
Hyperspace, Beck
Jaime, Brittany Howard
25 Trips, Sierra Hull
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Best Remixed Recording
"Do You Ever (RAC Mix)" — Phil Good
"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)" — Deadmau5
"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)" — Jasper Street Co.
"Roses (Imanbek Remix)" — SAINt JHN
"Young & Alive" (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix) — Bazzi
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus
Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
Ives: Complete Symphonies, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, "Baby Yar", Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Best Orchestral Performance
Aspects of America - Pulitzer Edition — Oregon Symphony
Concurrence — Iceland Symphony Orchestra
Copland: Symphony No. 3 — San Francisco Symphony
Ives: Complete Symphonies — Los Angeles Philharmonic
Lutoslawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3 — Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra
Best Opera Recording
Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen, Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus
Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Handel: Agrippina, Il Pomo D'Oro
Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg, Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin
Best Choral Performance
Carthage, The Crossing
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers
Kastalsky: Requiem, Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke's; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir
Moravec: Sanctuary Road, Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Contemporary Voices, Pacifica Quartet
Healing Modes, Brooklyn Rider
Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra
Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
The Schumann Quartets, Dover Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
"Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchesta" — Boston Symphony Orchestra
"Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas" — Igor Levit
"Bohemian Tales" — Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks
"Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival" — The Philadelphia Orchestra
"Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra" — Albany Symphony
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
American Composers at Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux
Clairières: Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger, Nicholas Phan and Myra Huang
Farinelli, Il Giardino Armonico
A Lad's Love, Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell
Smyth: The Prison, Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra
Best Classical Compendium
Adès Conducts Adès, Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer
Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin, Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto, José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer
Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke, Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood, Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Thomas Adès
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Richard Danielpour
Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Carlisle Floyd, composer
Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne
Rouse: Symphony No. 5, Christopher Rouse
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
Black Is King, Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZTop
