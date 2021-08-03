2021 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

Feeling the love! Some of the most beloved stars and acclaimed projects were celebrated and honored at this year's Critics Choice Awards.
Going into Sunday's big show, Mank was led the pack of nominees as the most-nominated film, with 12 nominations, followed by Minari with 10 nominations and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom with eight. Meanwhile, actress Olivia Colman was the only performer to be recognized for both film (nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Father) and TV (nominated for Best Actress for The Crown).
On the TV side, Netflix's Ozark and The Crown were frontrunners with six noms each. Lovecraft Country, Mrs. America, Schitt’s Creek, and What We Do In The Shadows also had strong showings, with five nominations apiece, while Better Call Saul and The Plot Against America were each up for four awards.
So which TV shows, films and actors won big and walked away with new trophies for their mantel? Check out the full list of the night's big winners below. (The full list will be updated throughout the night!)
-- FILM --
Best Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
News of the World
**WINNER -- Nomadland
One Night in Miami
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor
Ben Affleck, The Way Back
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
**WINNER -- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Tom Hanks, News of the World
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
**WINNER -- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie
Best Supporting Actor
**WINNER -- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Best Supporting Actress
**WINNER -- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Young Actor/Actress
**WINNER -- Alan Kim, Minari
Ryder Allen, Palmer
Ibrahima Gueye, The Life Ahead
Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Caoilinn Springall, The Midnight Sky
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Acting Ensemble
**WINNER -- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Da 5 Bloods
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
**WINNER -- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Original Screenplay
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
**WINNER -- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies, News of the World
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father
Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami
Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt, First Cow
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
**WINNER -- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Cinematography
Christopher Blauvelt, First Cow
Erik Messerschmidt, Mank
Lachlan Milne, Minari
**WINNER -- Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Newton Thomas Sigel, Da 5 Bloods
Hoyte Van Hoytema, Tenet
Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
Best Production Design
Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx, The Personal History of David Copperfield
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan, News of the World
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas, Tenet
**WINNER -- Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale, Mank
Kave Quinn, Stella Fox, Emma
Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Editing
**WINNER (TIE) -- Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Kirk Baxter, Mank
Jennifer Lame, Tenet
Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father
**WINNER (TIE) -- Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Costume Design
Alexandra Byrne, Emma
Bina Daigeler, Mulan
Suzie Harman & Robert Worley, The Personal History of David Copperfield
**WINNER -- Ann Roth, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Nancy Steiner, Promising Young Woman
Trish Summerville, Mank
Best Hair and Makeup
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
**WINNER -- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Visual Effects
Greyhound
The Invisible Man
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
**WINNER -- Tenet
Wonder Woman 1984
Best Comedy
**WINNER -- Palm Springs
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Forty-Year-Old Version
The King of Staten Island
On the Rocks
The Prom
Best Foreign Language Film
Another Round
Collective
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
**WINNER -- Minari
Two of Us
Best Song
**WINNER -- "Speak Now" – One Night in Miami
"Everybody Cries" – The Outpost
"Fight for You" – Judas and the Black Messiah
"Husavik (My Home Town)" – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Io sì (Seen)" – The Life Ahead
"Tigress & Tweed" – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Score
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Emile Mosseri, Minari
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank
**WINNER -- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
-- TELEVISION --
Best Drama Series
**WINNER -- The Crown
Better Call Saul
The Good Fight
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Perry Mason
This Is Us
Best Actor in a Drama Series
**WINNER -- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Actress in a Drama Series
**WINNER -- Emma Corrin, The Crown
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Claire Danes, Homeland
Laura Linney, Ozark
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
**WINNER -- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
**WINNER -- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Cynthia Erivo, The Outsider
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janet McTeer, Ozark
Wunmi Mosaku, Lovecraft Country
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Best Comedy Series
**WINNER -- Ted Lasso
Better Things
The Flight Attendant
Mom
PEN15
Ramy
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
**WINNER -- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Hank Azaria, Brockmire
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
**WINNER -- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows
Issa Rae, Insecure
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
**WINNER -- Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
William Fichtner, Mom
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
Alex Newell, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Mark Proksch, What We Do in the Shadows
Andrew Rannells, Black Monday
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
**WINNER -- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Lecy Goranson, The Conners
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Ashley Park, Emily in Paris
Jaime Pressly, Mom
Best Limited Series
**WINNER -- The Queen’s Gambit
I May Destroy You
Mrs. America
Normal People
The Plot Against America
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Movie Made for Television
**WINNER -- Hamilton
Bad Education
Between the World and Me
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
Sylvie’s Love
What the Constitution Means to Me
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
**WINNER -- John Boyega, Small Axe
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Chris Rock, Fargo
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
Morgan Spector, The Plot Against America
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
**WINNER -- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Tessa Thompson, Sylvie’s Love
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
**WINNER -- Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Daveed Diggs, The Good Lord Bird
Joshua Caleb Johnson, The Good Lord Bird
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Glynn Turman, Fargo
John Turturro, The Plot Against America
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
**WINNER -- Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Betsy Brandt, Soulmates
Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Winona Ryder, The Plot Against America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Best Talk Show
**WINNER -- Late Night with Seth Meyers
Desus & Mero
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Red Table Talk
Best Comedy Special
**WINNER (TIE) -- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
**WINNER (TIE) -- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Best Short Form Series
**WINNER -- Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler
The Andy Cohen Diaries
Mapleworth Murders
Nikki Fre$h
Reno 911!
Tooning Out the News
