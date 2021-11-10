2021 CMA Awards: The Complete Winners List

Celebrating the biggest and best country music talent! The 55th Annual CMA Awards kicks off Wednesday night to honor some of the most talented artists in the genre with some well-earned trophies.

Country crooners Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the pack going into this year's ceremony with five nominations each -- including noms for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Additionally, Gabby Barrett nabbed an impressive four nominations this year, after being a first-time nominee at last year's ceremony.

But who took home the coveted awards and who went home empty-handed? Check out the full list of the night's big winners below!

ET will be updating the list throughout the night with winners marked in bold.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs -- **WINNER!

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood



SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin

“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton -- **WINNER

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

29 – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

Heart – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton -- *WINNER!

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell



SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Forever After All”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

“The Good Ones”

Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

“Hell Of A View”

Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

“One Night Standards”

Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over”

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton -- **WINNER



FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce -- **WINNER!



MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton -- *WINNER!



VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion -- **WINNER!

Zac Brown Band



VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne -- **WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae



MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Producer: Martin Johnson

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins -- **WINNER



MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle -- **WINNER

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Aaron Sterling, Drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar



MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Director: Peter Zavadil

“Gone” – Dierks Bentley

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Director: Patrick Tracy -- **WINNER

“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne

Director: Reid Long



NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen -- **WINNER

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY