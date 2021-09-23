2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Most Memorable Moments and Biggest Performances

It was a jam-packed, star-studded night!

The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards brought together exciting performances and musical collaborations by the hottest Latin artists. Hosted by William Levy, Gaby Espino, Pedro Fernández and Maite Perroni, plenty of artists brought their A-game to the annual celebration held at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida, on Thursday.

From icons being honored for their incredible careers to Camila Cabello making her Billboard Latin Music Awards debut and more, ET is rounding up the most memorable moments and biggest performances of the night.

Camila Cabello Brings Her Tropical Flair

The Cuban-American singer dazzled as she took the stage to perform her latest single, "Don't Go Yet."

Carlos Vives' Sweet Moment With His Daughter

The Colombian icon and his daughter, Lucy Vives, performed together for the first time. The father-daughter duo was accompanied by Mau y Ricky as they sang "Besos en Cualquier Horario."

#LucyVives nos cuenta cómo se siente de estar por primera vez en los #Billboards2021 y compartir el escenario con su padre #CarlosVives. ¿Cómo les pareció su presentación? #BillboardsWatchParty pic.twitter.com/Cq0cP4cbrG — Telemundo (@Telemundo) September 24, 2021

Juan Gabriel Tribute

Guadalupe Pineda, Yuri and Ana Bárbara commemorated the fifth anniversary of the icon's death with a medley prepared by maestro Eduardo Magallanes. The compilation included "Se Me Olvidó Otra Vez," "Abrázame Muy Fuerte," "Te Sigo Amando," "Me Nace del Corazón" and "Amor Eterno."

Karol G Brings the Girl Power

The Colombian powerhouse performed a girl-power-filled medley of her biggest hits, "El Makinon," "Bichota," "Ay, Dios Mío" and "Tusa."

.@karolg performing her and nicki minaj’s smash hit “TUSA” at the Latin Billboard Music Awards 2021. 💚😍

pic.twitter.com/c7sSj6cpWP — trey 😌 (@honest_papi) September 24, 2021

Karol also dedicated one of her special wins to all the "nenas luchadoras."

Natti Natasha Is One Hot Mama

New mom Natti proved that she is unstoppable as she got the crowd hyped with the first live performance of "Noches en Miami."

“Tus besos no se me olvidan…” 💋🌴 ¡Nuestra dominicana favorita, @NattiNatasha, nos tiene a todos cantando y bailando con #NochesEnMiami en los #Billboards2021 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ZYKnjx5xT5 — Telemundo (@Telemundo) September 24, 2021

Paquita Rules the House

Celebrating a musical career that spans 50 years, the Mexican icon was honored with the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award. During the show, she had the crowd belting out her greatest hit, "Rata de Dos Patas." She was also joined by Ana Barbara to sing "El Consejo."

Bad Bunny Helps Paquita la del Barrio

Upon accepting her Lifetime Achievement Award, Paquita joked that she was too short for the mic. Bad Bunny then took the stage and helped lower it for her.

"Eres un inútil," she cracked, using her famous line.

🎩 Such a gentleman!



Este fue el momento en que @sanbenito subió al escenario y sostuvo el micrófono a @paquitaoficialb, quien recibió el Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística en los #Billboards2021.



👏🏻👏🏻 ¡Bravo, #BadBunny! pic.twitter.com/Qz4y9E45rT — Premios Billboard (@LatinBillboards) September 24, 2021

Juanes is Total Rock Star

The Colombian crooner channeled his inner rock star as he performed the rock version of Grupo Niche's hit "Rebelión." The song is one of the 50 most important Latin songs of all time.

Daddy Yankee Gets Billboard Hall of Fame Award

The king of reggaeton was honored with the Billboard Hall of Fame Award. As he accepted the honor, he also delivered the television premiere of his hit, "Métele al perreo."

🏆 “Me tomó tres décadas entender que con disciplina, sabiduría y determinación uno se podía llevar un reconocimiento, mi gente”.



Estas fueron las palabras @daddy_yankee al ser reconocido con el Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama.#Billboards2021 pic.twitter.com/1ybdmaAQ6a — Premios Billboard (@LatinBillboards) September 24, 2021

🤩 ¡Todos estamos metiéndole al perreo con este súper performance de @daddy_yankee en el #stage de los #Billboards2021! 💃🏻 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O5utI0IVdk — Telemundo (@Telemundo) September 24, 2021

Maná Gives Beautiful Performance

The rock band was honored with the Billboard Icon Award and performed the world premiere of their new single, a previously unreleased version of their classic, "El Reloj Cucú" with Mabel.

Rosalía Returns to the Stage

The Spanish singer treated her fans with a stellar performance of her song, "Linda," with Tokischa.

Bad Bunny Wins Big

The artist was the big winner of the night, taking home 10 of the 22 awards for which he was a finalist, including: Artist of the Year, Hot Latin Song of the Year for "Dákiti" and Album of the Year for YHLQMDLG.

During his Artist of the Year award, which closed out the show, he started a sing-a-long to his song "Safaera."

