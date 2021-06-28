2021 BET Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2021 BET Awards are here to honor Black excellence across music, television, film and sports! Some of the biggest celebs turned out to celebrate the big occasion.
This year's awards show was held in person once again -- after having to hold a virtual ceremony last year in light of the pandemic -- and featured a live audience inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, bringing a fun, electric energy to the festivities.
Going into Sunday's show, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby led the pack with seven nominations each, with Cardi B and Drake following with five nods apiece.
Check out the full list of winners below, which ET will be updating throughout the night, with winners marked in bold.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
After Hours – The Weeknd
Blame It on Baby – DaBaby
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan **WINNER**
King's Disease – Nas
Ungodly Hour – Chloe x Halle
BEST COLLABORATION
"WAP" – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER*
"Rockstar" – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
"Popstar" – DJ Khaled feat. Drake
"Whats Poppin (Remix)" – Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
"Cry Baby" – Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby
"For the Night" – Pop Smoke feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby
BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
H.E.R. **WINNER**
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST
6LACK
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown **WINNER**
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon **WINNER**
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
BEST GROUP
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe x Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic **WINNER**
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion **WINNER**
Latto
Saweetie
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby **WINNER**
Pop Smoke
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
"In Jesus Name" – Bebe Winans
"Never Lost" – Cece Winans
"Hold Us Together" – H.E.R.
"Strong God" – Kirk Franklin **WINNER**
"Thank You for It All" – Marvin Sapp
"Touch From You" – Tamela Mann
BET HER AWARD
"So Done" – Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid
"Baby Mama" – Brandy feat. Chance the Rapper
"Anti Queen" – Bri Steves
"Baby Girl" – Chloe x Halle
"Rooted" – Ciara feat. Ester Dean
"Good Days" – SZA **WINNER**
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) **WINNER**
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (UK)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (UK)
Youssoupha (France)
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
"WAP" – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
"Go Crazy" – Chris Brown & Young Thug
"Rockstar" – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
"Popstar" – DJ Khaled feat. Drake
"Laugh Now Cry Later" – Drake feat. Lil Durk
"The Bigger Picture" – Lil Baby
"Savage (Remix)" – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé **WINNER**
"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Up" – Cardi B
"WAP" – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion **WINNER**
"Do It" – Chloe x Halle
"Go Crazy" – Chris Brown & Young Thug
"Laugh Now Cry Later" – Drake feat. Lil Durk
"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard **WINNER**
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
BEST MOVIE
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah **WINNER**
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night in Miami…
Soul
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
BEST ACTRESS
Andra Day **WINNER**
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
BEST ACTOR
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman **WINNER**
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin **WINNER**
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
A'ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka **WINNER**
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Kyrie Irving
LeBron James **WINNER**
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
