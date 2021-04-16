2021 Academy of Country Music Awards: The Winners List

The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards will honor the biggest names in country on Sunday -- but a few country crooners have already nabbed awards! The show is guaranteed to be jam-packed with live performances from the biggest names in music, and will also see a slew of coveted trophies being handed out to some deserving performers.

Going into Sunday's show, Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton led the pack with six nominations each. Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert added to her own nominations -- she's the most-nominated female artist in ACM history -- with five new nods.

This year was particularly exciting for its history-making firsts! Notably, every nomination for Single of the Year went to female artists. Additionally, John Legend and Gwen Stefani received their first-ever ACM Award noms for their collaborations with Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton, respectively.

So who took home the prestigious awards and who went home empty handed? See ET's list of winners below, which will be updated as the winners continue to be announced both before and during the ceremony.

The 2021 ACM Awards will air live on April 18 at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s))

Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan Producers: Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown Producers: Andrew Goldstein, Charlie Handsome, Dann Huff, Lindsay Rimes Record Label: RCA Nashville

Never Will – Ashley McBryde Producer: Jay Joyce Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne Producer: Jay Joyce Record Label: EMI Records Nashville

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb Record Label: Mercury Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

(Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s))

"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert Producer: Jay Joyce Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

"I Hope" – Gabby Barrett Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

"I Hope You’re Happy Now" – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice Producers: busbee Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records

"More Hearts Than Mine" – Ingrid Andress Producers: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

"The Bones" – Maren Morris Producer: Greg Kurstin Record Label: Columbia Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR

(Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s))

"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert Songwriter(s): Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby Publishers: Emileon Songs; Little Louder Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs of Universal, INC; Sony ATV Tree Publishing; Wrucke for You Publishing

"One Night Standards" – Ashley McBryde Songwriter(s): Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally Publishers: Canned Biscuit Songs; Smackworks Music; Smack Blue, LLC; Smackstreet Music; Tempo Investments; Warner Geo Met Ric Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

"Some People Do" – Old Dominion Songwriter(s): Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally Publishers: Carrot Seed Songs; EMI Blackwood Music INC; Smackville Music; Songs of ROC Nation; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp; Smack Hits; Tempo Investments; Warner Gro Met Ric Music

"Starting Over" – Chris Stapleton Songwriter(s): Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Straight Six Music; WC Music Corp

"The Bones" – Maren Morris Songwriter(s): Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz Publishers: Big Machine Music, LLC; Extraordinary Alien Publishing; International Dog Music; Oh Denise Publishing; Round Hill Songs; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

(Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s))

"Better Than We Found It" – Maren Morris Director: Gabrielle Woodland Producers: Sarah Kunin, Jennifer Pepke

"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert Director: Trey Fanjoy Producer: Heather Levenstone

"Gone" – Dierks Bentley Directors: Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske, with animation by Skylar Wilson Producer: David Garcia

"Hallelujah" – Carrie Underwood and John Legend Director: Randee St. Nicholas Producer: Greg Wells

"Worldwide Beautiful" – Kane Brown Director: Alex Alvga Producer: Christen Pinkston

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s))

"Be A Light" – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban Producer: Dann Huff Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

"Does To Me" – Luke Combs feat. Eric Church Producer: Scott Moffatt Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

"I Hope You’re Happy Now" – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice Producer: busbee Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records

"Nobody But You" – Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani Producer: Scott Hendricks Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

"One Beer" – HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson Producers: Derek Wells, Joey Moi Record Label: Big Loud Records

"One Too Many" – Keith Urban, P!nk Producers: Cutfather, Dan McCarroll, Keith Urban, PhD Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jarrod Travis Cure

Mark Hill

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Glenn Worf

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Evan Hutchings

Derek Mixon

Jerry Roe /

Aaron Sterling

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

J.T. Corenflos

Kris Donegan

Jedd Hughes

Ilya Toshinskiy

Derek Wells

PIANO/KEYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dave Cohen

David Dorn

Charlie Judge

Mike Rojas

Benmont Tench

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alicia Enstrom

Jim Hoke

Danny Rader

Mickey Raphael

Ilya Toshinskiy

Kristin Wilkinson

STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Spencer Cullum

Dan Dugmore

Mike Johnson

Russ Pahl

Justin Schipper

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Jeff Balding

Jason Hall

Gena Johnson

Vance Powell

F. Reid Shippen

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Buddy Cannon

Dave Cobb

Dann Huff

Jay Joyce

Joey Moi

Check out the video below for more on this year's ACM Awards!