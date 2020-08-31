2020 MTV VMAs: See All of Lady Gaga's Showstopping Outfits and Mask Changes

Lady Gaga ruled the night at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards -- from rocking her first performance of "Rain on Me" to winning MTV's first-ever Tricon Award -- and of course, Mother Monster came prepared with many showstopping looks.

From incredible accessories to matching masks to truly impressive trains, Gaga rocked NINE different outfits over the course of the awards show, swapping out her look for each win and multiple times throughout her marathon performance of Chromatica hits.

Check out all of Gaga's 2020 VMAs looks below!

Mother Monster kicked off the night in true VMAs style -- rocking an astronaut-inspired helmet and metallic dress with a zip-up collar and puffy train on the carpet.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

For her first award of the night, Best Collaboration for "Rain on Me," Gaga sported a futuristic, feathered rainbow dress and a heart-shaped mask perfect for the Chromatica era.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Gaga kicked off her marathon VMAs performance with a quarantine striptease to "911" in a turquoise bikini set -- before swapping it out for a fuchsia ensemble for "Rain on Me." She later switched again, to a sparkling pink bodysuit for a slowed-down piano performance of "Stupid Love." All three looks featured a digitized face mask that synced to Gaga's vocals for a truly one-of-a-kind visual.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Mother Monster accepted the award for Song of the Year for "Rain on Me" in a classic green short-sleeved gown with a flowing train -- and an anything-but-classic horned mask.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

For her next honor, Artist of the Year, Gaga donned a sparkling silver bodysuit, massive white platform boots and a flowing white feathered coat.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

The performer saved perhaps her wildest look of the night for her biggest trophy -- accepting the first-ever Tricon Award.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

After the show, Gaga celebrated her major night in comfort-- rocking a retro MTV T-shirt and studded Chromatica mask as she lounged on the carpet with her Moon Persons.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

See more from the 2020 VMAs in the video below!