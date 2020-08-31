2020 MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Bella Hadid and More Must-See Looks

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are... here? While the show is no longer being held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's still taking place -- and stars have found new ways to "arrive" on the red carpet.

Instead of lining up at the arena, celebs are posing in front of green screens, with a little magic bringing the VMAs carpet to life. As expected, Miley Cyrus turned heads with her look, sporting a sheer dress with mirrored detailing. Host Keke Palmer dressed to impress, while Machine Gun Kelly went for a bold pink ensemble.

Check out the night's must-see looks below.

Lady Gaga

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Miley Cyrus

Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images

The "Midnight Sky" songstress rocked a sheer black gown and Loree Rodkin jewelry.

Keke Palmer

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Bella Hadid

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly

Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Ariana Grande

The "Rain On Me" songstress rocked a retro-chic blue leather minidress with two high ponytails and sparkling diamond stud earrings by Vhernier.

The Weeknd

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Joey King

Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images

Doja Cat

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA

The songstress shined in Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewelry.



Palmer teased what was in store for this year's VMAs while speaking with ET last week.

"We're getting as creative as we can, trying to make sure we can incorporate our awesome audience that the MTV VMAs usually always has, but within a way that's safe for everyone," she explained. "So expect a cool surprise there. Then throughout [the show] we're figuring out all different ways that we can keep the excitement and the surprises going. Add elements to the show that people are going to be excited about and not feel, like, bummed or that the show is any different."

"I'm so excited," Palmer continued. "You're gonna see me, I think, a lot during the show, so I'm very excited to have fun ... you're gonna get all Keke. All what you see of Keke on IG, you're gonna be getting that during the show."

The VMAs air Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8/7c on MTV.