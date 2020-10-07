2020 Canceled and Renewed TV Shows: See the List!

It's that time of year again: Time to learn if your favorite TV shows are coming back!

Every year, television executives at the five broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC -- decide which shows to bring back for another season, which ones to say goodbye to for good and which new dramas and comedies will get the coveted green light. And with coronavirus shutting many productions down early, a complete picture of which stars we should expect to see gracing our TV screens in the upcoming 2020-21 season has gradually emerged.

To help you sort through the overwhelming amount of TV news out there, ET unveils the annual TV Cheat Sheet, your ultimate one-stop shop for all the renewals and cancellations from the major broadcast networks.

As the final decisions trickle in, we'll continue to update this master list. So be sure to bookmark this page and check back here often to learn the fate of your favorite shows.

ABC

'Modern Family' ABC

Renewed:

20/20 - Season 43

A Million Little Things - Season 3

American Housewife - Season 5

American Idol - Season 4

The Bachelor - Season 25

Black-ish - Season 7

The Conners - Season 3

Dancing With the Stars - Season 29

For Life- Season 2

The Goldbergs - Season 8

The Good Doctor - Season 4

Grey's Anatomy - Season 17

Mixed-ish - Season 2

The Rookie - Season 3

Shark Tank - Season 12

Station 19 - Season 4

Stumptown - Season 2

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire - Season 2

Canceled:

The Baker and the Beauty

Bless This Mess

Emergence

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Reef Break

Schooled

Single Parents

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:

The Big Sky

Call Your Mother

CBS

'Evil' CBS

Renewed:

All Rise - Season 2

The Amazing Race - through Season 33

Blood & Treasure - Season 2

Bob Hearts Abishola - Season 2

Bull - Season 4

Evil - Season 2

FBI - Season 3

FBI: Most Wanted - Season 2

MacGyver - Season 5

Magnum P.I. - Season 3

Mom - Season 8

NCIS - Season 18

NCIS: Los Angeles - Season 12

NCIS: New Orleans - Season 7

The Neighborhood - Season 3

SEAL Team - Season 4

Survivor - through Cycle 42

S.W.A.T. - Season 4

Undercover Boss - Season 10

The Unicorn - Season 2

Young Sheldon - Season 4

Canceled:

Broke

Carol's Second Act

God Friended Me

Man With a Plan

Tommy

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:

B Positive

Clarice (Silence of the Lambs prequel)

The Equalizer (starring Queen Latifah)

The CW

'Nancy Drew' The CW

Canceled:

Katy Keene

Final Season:

The 100

Arrow

Supernatural

New Shows Premiering in 2021:

Kung Fu (reboot of 1970s David Carradine series)

The Republic of Sarah

Superman & Lois

Walker (Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Jared Padalecki)

Fox

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Fox

Renewed:

9-1-1 - Season 4

9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 2

Bless the Harts - Season 2

Bob's Burgers - Season 11

Family Guy - Season 19

Duncanville - Season 2

Hell's Kitchen - through Season 20

Last Man Standing - Season 9 (third on Fox)

Lego Masters - Season 2

The Masked Singer - Season 4

Mental Samurai - Season 2

The Moodys - Season 2

Prodigal Son - Season 2

The Resident - Season 4

The Simpsons - through Season 32

So You Think You Can Dance - Season 17

Canceled:

Almost Family

BH90210

Deputy

Flirty Dancing

Outmatched

Final Season:

Empire

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:

Call Me Kat (starring Mayim Bialik)

Filthy Rich (pushed from 2019-20 season)

The Great North

Housebroken

L.A.'s Finest (acquired from Spectrum Originals)

NeXt (pushed from 2019-20 season)

I Can See Your Voice

The Masked Dancer

NBC

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' NBC

Renewed:

The Blacklist - Season 8

Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 8

Chicago Fire - through Season 11

Chicago Med - through Season 8

Chicago P.D. - through Season 10

Good Girls - Season 4

Law & Order: SVU - through Season 24

Making It - Season 3

Manifest - Season 3

New Amsterdam - through Season 5

Superstore - Season 6 (without America Ferrera)

This Is Us - through Season 6

The Voice - Season 19

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist - Season 2

Canceled:

Bluff City Law

Council of Dads

The InBetween

Indebted

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector

Perfect Harmony

Sunnyside

Final Season:

Blindspot

The Good Place

Will & Grace

