2020 BET Soul Train Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 BET Soul Train Awards have arrived! This year's show featured performances with some of music's most talented stars, and some heartfelt acceptance speeches from the night's big winners.

Going into Sunday's show -- hosted by Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold -- H.E.R. was this year's top nominee, receiving eight nods in total. The singer was followed by Chris Brown, who nabbed seven nominations.

See the full list of winners and nominees in each category below! The list will be updated throughout the show, with the winners in bold.



Song of the Year:



Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

**WINNER -- Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

H.E.R. Feat. YG – “Slide”

Summer Walker & Usher – “Come Thru”

Usher Feat. Ella Mai – “Don’t Waste My Time”



Album of the Year:



Brandy - B7

Chloe X Halle - Ungodly Hour

Chris Brown & Young Thug - Slime & B

Jhené Aiko - Chilombo

**WINNER -- Summer Walker - Over It

The Weeknd - After Hours



Video of the Year:



**WINNER -- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint JHN & Wizkid – “Brown Skin Girl”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown – “Go Crazy” Feat. Young Thug

H.E.R. – “Slide” Feat. YG

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”



Best R&B/Soul Female Artist:



Alicia Keys

Beyoncé

Brandy

**WINNER -- H.E.R.

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker



Best R&B/Soul Male Artist:



Anderson .Paak

Charlie Wilson

**WINNER -- Chris Brown

PJ Morton

The Weeknd

Usher



Best Collaboration:



**WINNER -- Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

H.E.R. Feat. YG – “Slide”

Ne-Yo Feat. Jeremih – “U 2 Luv”

Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”

Summer Walker & Usher – “Come Thru”

Usher Feat. Ella Mai – “Don’t Waste My Time”



Best New Artist:



Giveon

Layton Greene

Lonr.

Saint JHN

**WINNER -- Snoh Aalegra

Victoria Monét



Rhythm & Bars:



Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dababy Feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled Feat. Drake – “Popstar”

Drake Feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

**WINNER -- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”



Best Dance Performance:



Beyoncé, Shatta Wale & Major Lazer – “Already”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

**WINNER -- Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Danileigh Feat. Dababy – “Levi High”

Missy Elliott – “Why I Still Love You”

Teyana Taylor – “Bare Wit Me”



Best Gospel/Inspirational Award:



Bebe Winans

**WINNER -- Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Marvin Sapp

PJ Morton

The Clark Sisters



Soul Train Certified Award:



**WINNER -- Brandy

Fantasia

Kelly Rowland

Ledisi

Monica

PJ Morton



The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award:

“Black Parade” – Written By: Akil King, Beyonce Knowles Carter, Brittany Coney, Denisia Andrews, Derek James Dixie, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk, Rickie Caso Tice, Shawn Carter, Stephen Bray (Beyoncé)

“Do It” – Written By: Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Scott Storch, Victoria Monet, Vincent Van Den Ende, Anton Kuhl (Chloe X Halle)

“Go Crazy” – Written By: Cameron Devaun Murphy, Christopher Brown, Dounia Aznou, Jeffrey Lamar Williams, Johnny Kelvin, Kaniel Castaneda, Omari Akinlolu, Orville Hall, Patrizio Pigliapoco, Phillip Price, Said Aznou, Soraya Benjelloun, Tre Samuels, Turrell Sims, Wayne Samuels, Zakaria Kharbouch (Chris Brown & Young Thug)

**WINNER -- “I Can’t Breathe” – Written By: H.E.R. (H.E.R.)“Playing Games” – Written By: Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, London Holmes, Kendall Roark Bailey, Cameron Griffin, Aubrey Robinson, Beyoncé Knowles, Kelendria Rowland, Letoya Luckett, Latavia Roberson, Lashawn Daniels, Fred Jerkins III, Rodney Jerkins (Summer Walker Feat. Bryson Tiller)