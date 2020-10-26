2020 American Music Awards Nominations: See the Full List!

The 2020 American Music Awards nominations are here!

The nominations were announced on Monday, with Dua Lipa revealing the nominees in several categories on Good Morning America, while the rest were revealed via Twitter.

This year, The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the pack with eight nominations each, with Megan Thee Stallion snagging five noms. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby each earned four.

Swift is the record holder for most-ever AMA wins at 29, and could further cement her record holder status is she takes home a win in any of the four categories she's nominated in.

The performance packed ceremony will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 22.

See the full list of nominations below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd



NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion



COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”



FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127



FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Doja Cat “Say So”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift “cardigan”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift



FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5



FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Taylor Swift - folklore

The Weeknd - After Hours



FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone “Circles”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris



FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion



FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Luke Combs - What You See Is What You Get

Blake Shelton - Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Morgan Wallen - If I Know Me



FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion



FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Baby - My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake

Roddy Ricch - Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial



FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker



FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Summer Walker, Over It

The Weeknd, After Hours



FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Summer Walker “Playing Games”

The Weeknd “Heartless”



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía



FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN

Anuel AA - Emmanuel

Bad Bunny - Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG



FAVORITE SONG – LATIN

Bad Bunny “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”



FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots



FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY



Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5



FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West



FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello



FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour

