19 Students, 2 Adults Killed After Shooter Opens Fire at Texas Elementary School

At least 19 students and two adults were killed when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday. Abbott said the shooter is also dead, and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers.

Abbott's comments came after the district reported an active shooter at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which is approximately an hour and a half west of San Antonio.

Abbott said the shooter was an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. He said it's believed the suspect, who he named as Salvador Ramos, abandoned his vehicle, then entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

"He shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said.

The Uvalde Memorial Hospital previously said it received 13 children from ambulance and buses for treatment, and that two people who arrived at the hospital were deceased. A second hospital said it is caring for one child and one adult. That hospital, University Health, said a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl are in critical condition.

South Texas Blood and Tissue said it sent 15 units of blood to Uvalde on Tuesday.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District tweeted at 1:17 p.m. that there was "an active shooter at Robb Elementary," adding, "Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared."

At approximately 2:00 p.m. local time, the district said parents were cleared to pick up their children at the local civic center.