'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Announces Engagement to a Woman

Tommy Dorfman is engaged! The actress revealed the news that she's engaged to a woman, whom she did not identify by name, during a recent episode of the Broad Ideas podcast.

Speaking with host Rachel Bilson, the 13 Reasons Why actress -- who came out as transgender last Summer -- kept the details of the relationship to a minimum but said that her new fiancée is a cis woman whom Dorfman playfully said was "just a gay girl."

Dorfman got divorced from her ex-husband, Peter Zurkuhlen, in February after five years of marriage, and explained that, after their breakup, she began to feel an attraction to women that she hadn't felt in several years.

"I knew I was interested in women in a way that I hadn't really been aware of since high school," Dorfman reflected. "I had this unresolved, unexplored thing."

She added, "I was like, ‘This is the year that I'm gonna go on some dates with girls and feel that out again, and not feel ashamed about it.'"

Dorfman declared that she was excited to find "the person I'm going to spend the rest of my life with" and said that the romance has been "very affirming."

Dorfman came out as transgender last July. In an interview with Time, Dorfman revealed that she had "been privately identifying and living as a woman -- a trans woman" for a year before coming out publicly.

Dorfman also shared that she and Zurkuhlen, who had been together for nine years at that point, decided to "redefine our relationship as friends."

"It’s wild to be 29 and going through puberty again. Some days I feel like I’m 14. As a result of that shift, the types of romantic partnerships I seek out are different," she explained. "I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we’ve been learning that as a trans woman, what I’m interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man."

The next month, Dorfman told InStyle that she's "never felt better in my life" after switching her hormones.

"I spent 28 years of my life suicidal and depressed and recovering from alcoholism and drug addiction," she said. "I don't think I've ever been genuinely happy until this past year.