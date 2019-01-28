LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Lovers of classic ‘80s television shows rejoice! A classic staple on Nickelodeon is making its way to the Derby City.

Double Dare Live is headed to the Louisville Palace on April 7.

If you remember the classic show “Double Dare”, it was all about the tough trivia questions meshed with messy physical challenges. Let’s not forget the legendary obstacle course at the end! Who could forget all of that green slime?

Double Dare Live will bring each of those elements in a live show.

The show will feature the show’s original host Marc Summers and his beloved sidekick Robin Russo.

The show is set to begin at 6 p.m. and tickets are now on sale at www.LouisvillePalace.com.

Relive a bit of your childhood by taking a look at a classic episode.