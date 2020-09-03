PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood officials said the park will open this weekend as planned.

With concerns about COVID-19, Dollywood has emergency plans in place and will act upon those plans should the coronavirus spread to East Tennessee, according to VP of Marketing and Public Relations Pete Owens.

Owens said the park is currently following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and working closely with its partner, Covenant Health, to prepare, monitor and respond appropriately, should the need arise in an abundance of caution.

He said park officials are proactively communicating with hosts and guests about CDC hygiene guidelines. They are also implementing recommendations from their internal safety team including additional hand-sanitation stations and conducting higher frequency disinfecting of commonly touched surfaces to prevent the spread of germs.

