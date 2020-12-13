How to Make Piernik polish gingerbread

This festive spice cake is the kind of treat your family can gather around!

We want to make your holiday menus a piece of cake this year!

The recipe we're sharing is packed with warm spices - it's Pernik polish gingerbread.

Chef Edona Pacolli and her friend Ty joined the Good Morning Show to teach us how to whip up this tasty treat.

Enjoy!

Ingredients

1 cup dark

honey

1 cup coffee (strong)

8 ounces unsalted butter ( 2 sticks)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon cloves

1 teaspoon nutmeg

2 large eggs 1 cup packed dark brown sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder