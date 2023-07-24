'Dave Chappelle Live' tour to stop in Kentucky this summer

Dave Chappelle is set to perform stand-up comedy at the Rupp Arena in Lexington this September.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Dave Chappelle is set to perform a unique stand-up comedy show in Lexington this summer.

The "Dave Chappelle Live" tour is coming to Rupp Arena on Sept. 12, 2023.

Local presale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, July 26. General on-sale tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the show. Any of these devices will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Anyone caught with a cellphone at the Rupp Arena will be immediately ejected, according to a news release.

