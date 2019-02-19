(ABC News) -- County music icon Dolly Parton is one of the most famous performers in the industry, with millions of fans worldwide, but one of the people closest to her isn't exactly replaying her famous songs.

The "9 to 5" singer dished about her relationship with her husband of 52 years, Carl Thomas Dean, and what he thinks about her music during an appearance on “Good Morning Britain” on Monday.

"He’s not necessarily one of my biggest fans [of] my music," she said. "He's proud of me and he loves that I love what I do but -- it's a touchy subject. I'm like his little girl, I think, and he just worries about that."

When asked about claims that Dean has only seen her perform once, Parton responded, "Well, he's seen me a time or two more than that. Usually if I'm playing at state fairs, he loves to go to the fair and go to the tractor pull, go to the stockyards and do all that."

"So sometimes he'll ramble around and kind of hear me sing," she added.

She also disclosed what kind of music he prefers. "He likes hard rock, he likes Led Zeppelin and bluegrass music, so my musics somewhere in between."

"He doesn’t dislike it, but he doesn’t go out of his way to play my records, let’s put it that way,” she added.

Parton also revealed some of the secrets to their successful marriage.

"The fact that we like each other, we respect each other, we’ve always had a good time. He’s crazy and I’m crazy,” she shared. “We laugh a lot and I think that’s been one of the most precious parts of our relationship.”