LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Headed to Wednesday’s Mariah Carey concert? If so, construction happening downtown will impact some streets.

There’s significant construction taking place on South Fourth Street and officials with the Louisville Palace are urging concertgoers to use the parking garages on Third Street or 5th Street and then walk to the venue on Fourth Street.

Louisville Palace

Officials are also urging concertgoers to get to the venue at least an hour or two early to help reduce wait times.

Concessions will be available starting at 6 and the show begins promptly at 8 p.m.