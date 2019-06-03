LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Headed to Wednesday’s Mariah Carey concert? If so, construction happening downtown will impact some streets.

There’s significant construction taking place on South Fourth Street and officials with the Louisville Palace are urging concertgoers to use the parking garages on Third Street or 5th Street and then walk to the venue on Fourth Street.

Louisville Palace

There are three main parking garages surrounding the venue.

Event Rate $10 / Daily Rate $18

Chestnut Centre Garage (420 W. Chestnut St.)

Brown Hotel Garage (658 S. Third St.)

Fifth Street Garage (630 S. Fourth St.)

There are also parking lots within walking distance of the venue.

Daily Rate $3 - $4.50

Moby lot (233 W. Chestnut St.)

YWCA lot (601 S. Third St.)

Third St Lot (615 S. Third St.)

St. Francis lot (659 S. Third St.)

Officials are also urging concertgoers to get to the venue at least an hour or two early to help reduce wait times.

Concessions will be available starting at 6 and the show begins promptly at 8 p.m.