'CoComelon LIVE!' coming to Indianapolis in November

JJ, YoYo, TomTom and the rest of the "CoComelon" cast are coming to Indianapolis in an all-new, interactive stage show.

"CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey" will be at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Tickets are now available for purchase and start at $33.50, plus service fees.

The stage show will feature more than 20 songs, including original music, as JJ writes his own song but needs some help from his family and friends.

Netflix released a new, hourlong special, titled "Fun with Family and Friends," in September 2022, which consists of 20 new musical animated shorts. It’s the first

"CoComelon" content exclusively available on Netflix.

"CoComelon" and Netflix also plan to go big in 2023 by releasing a new series called "CoComelon Lane," where the characters speak. Episodes will be set up by main character JJ, a toddler with a tiny curl of hair on the top of his head and two teeth.

"He talks directly to camera, so he talks to the kid at home. It really feels like he's inviting you into a playdate with him and his friends. He’s asking you to come with him on whatever his journey of the day is," said Heather Tilert, Netflix's preschool content executive, who said "CoComelon Lane" is targeted for children ages 3 to 5 years old.