Here's the list of celebrities attending 2023 Unbridled Eve Derby Gala

The gala will kick off at the Galt House Hotel on May 5 at 7:00 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Movie/television stars, musicians, and professional sports players will all grace the red carpet at next week's Unbridled Eve Derby Gala.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the official Kentucky Derby event. The gala will kick off at the Galt House Hotel on May 5 at 7:00 p.m. and last until 1:30 a.m., with the dance party admittance beginning at 10 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the event, please click here.

Below is the full guest list:

Actors/celebrities/VIP's:

D.B. Woodside - Actor, best known for “Lucifer” and “The Night Agent”

- Actor, best known for “Lucifer” and “The Night Agent” Chris Harrison - Best known as the host of “The Bachelor” for over 19 years

- Best known as the host of “The Bachelor” for over 19 years Lauren Zima - Entertainment Tonight correspondent

- Entertainment Tonight correspondent Macy Gray - Singer, shared with 21c

- Singer, shared with 21c Tricia Helfer - Best known as the face of “Battlestar Galactica” and Charlotte in “Lucifer”

- Best known as the face of “Battlestar Galactica” and Charlotte in “Lucifer” Randy Travis - Grammy-winning country music artist

- Grammy-winning country music artist D.B. Sweeney - Best known for his work in Francis Coppola’s “Garden of Stone”

- Best known for his work in Francis Coppola’s “Garden of Stone” Master P - Iconic rap legend and founder of record label No Limit Forever Records

- Iconic rap legend and founder of record label No Limit Forever Records Jerry Mathers - Best known for his role in “Leave It to Beaver”

- Best known for his role in “Leave It to Beaver” Nick Vallelonga - Oscar-winning co-writer and producer of “Green Book”

- Oscar-winning co-writer and producer of “Green Book” Bob Guiney - Former star of “The Bachelor”

- Former star of “The Bachelor” Nora Roberts - New York Times Best-Selling Author

- New York Times Best-Selling Author Aron Haddad - Actor/Pro Wrestler (AKA Damien Sandow)

- Actor/Pro Wrestler (AKA Damien Sandow) Rob Angel - Creator of Pictionary

- Creator of Pictionary Mike Mills - Grammy-winning co-founder, co-lead singer of the iconic rock band R.E.M.

Jockeys:

Jean Cruguet - Rode Seattle Slew to victory in the 1977 Triple Crown.

- Rode Seattle Slew to victory in the 1977 Triple Crown. Jareth Loveberry - 2023 Kentucky Derby mount Two Phil’s

- 2023 Kentucky Derby mount Two Phil’s Sandy Hawley - Canadian and U.S. Hall of Fame and Eclipse Award winner

- Canadian and U.S. Hall of Fame and Eclipse Award winner James Graham - 2023 Kentucky Derby mount Continence Game

- 2023 Kentucky Derby mount Continence Game Michael Manganello - Rode Dust Commander to victory in the 1970 KY Derby

- Rode Dust Commander to victory in the 1970 KY Derby Julien Leparoux – Seven-time Breeder’s Cup Winner and Eclipse Award Winner

Sports:

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist - Former University of Kentucky basketball player, professional basketball player

- Former University of Kentucky basketball player, professional basketball player Lisa Leslie - Former pro basketball player, four-time Olympic gold medalist

- Former pro basketball player, four-time Olympic gold medalist Nadia Nadim - Professional footballer for National Women’s Soccer League Racing Louisville FC

- Professional footballer for National Women’s Soccer League Racing Louisville FC Chris Redman - Former NFL Baltimore Ravens player

- Former NFL Baltimore Ravens player Cam Jordan - New Orleans Saints eight-time All-Pro and TV Broadcaster for NBC

- New Orleans Saints eight-time All-Pro and TV Broadcaster for NBC Mark Ingram - New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl NFL running back

- New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl NFL running back Michael Bush - Former NFL running back and University of Louisville football player

- Former NFL running back and University of Louisville football player Tim Ellis - NFL's Chief Marketing Officer

- NFL's Chief Marketing Officer Luke Hancock - Former University of Louisville basketball player

- Former University of Louisville basketball player Warren Moon - NFL Hall of Famer who played for the Houston Oilers

- NFL Hall of Famer who played for the Houston Oilers Mario Urrutia - Former Cincinnati Bengals player and University of Louisville linebacker

- Former Cincinnati Bengals player and University of Louisville linebacker Bonnie-Jill Laflin - Actress, sportscaster, and NBA scout for the Los Angeles Lakers

Special guests:

Grace Stanke - Miss America 2023

- Miss America 2023 Morgan Greco - Miss Teen America 2023

- Miss Teen America 2023 Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson – Celebrity chef, Food Network host

– Celebrity chef, Food Network host Jennifer Hoffman - Winner of “The Amazing Race”

- Winner of “The Amazing Race” Hannah Edelen - Miss Kentucky 2022

Hosts for the night:

Tonya York and Tammy York Day (Hosts & Co-Founders, Unbridled Eve Derby Gala)

Featuring musical performances by:

Robin Wilson - Lead singer of Grammy-nominated alternative rock band, Gin Blossoms

- Lead singer of Grammy-nominated alternative rock band, Gin Blossoms Robin Zander - Lead singer of Cheap Trick, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee

- Lead singer of Cheap Trick, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tim Rushlow - Lead singer of Little Texas, three-time Grammy nominee, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music award winner

- Lead singer of Little Texas, three-time Grammy nominee, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music award winner Larry Stewart - Multi-award-winning singer of Restless Heart

- Multi-award-winning singer of Restless Heart Richie McDonald - Multi-award-winning singer of Lone Star

- Multi-award-winning singer of Lone Star DJ 2nd Nature - Atlanta DJ who incorporates mashups of pop culture media.

- Atlanta DJ who incorporates mashups of pop culture media. JD Shelburne - Country music artist, one of Kentucky’s fastest-rising stars.

- Country music artist, one of Kentucky’s fastest-rising stars. John Elefante - Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, former frontman of Kansas

- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, former frontman of Kansas Linkin’ Bridge - Acapella singing group from Louisville, KY and “America’s Got Talent” Finalists

- Acapella singing group from Louisville, KY and “America’s Got Talent” Finalists Skip Martin - Former lead vocalist of Kool & The Gang, co-founder & lead singer of Dazz Band

- Former lead vocalist of Kool & The Gang, co-founder & lead singer of Dazz Band Rob Base - Member of duo Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, best known for “It Takes Two”

- Member of duo Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, best known for “It Takes Two” The Crashers - Louisville-based party/cover band.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.