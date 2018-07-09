Mark your calendars, Kentuckiana – Cher is coming to Louisville!

She is bringing her “Here We Go Again” tour to the KFC Yum! Center on February 4, 2019. The tour, starting in January, will stop in 30 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada and will feature Cher’s greatest hits along with new songs from her album “Dancing Queen”, which comes out September 28th of this year.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 14 at 10am and can be purchased on LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers have access to an exclusive presale starting on Wednesday, September 12th through Citi’s Private Pass program.

If you purchase your ticket online, you will be able to redeem a physical or digital copy of Cher’s new album “Dancing Queen” featuring the artist’s tribute to the music of ABBA.

For more information, visit LiveNation.com.

