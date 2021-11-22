Here's your chance to win tickets to a sold-out Jack Harlow Louisville show

Enter to win a chance to see the Grammy nominated artist and hometown hero, Jack Harlow, perform during his 'No Place Like Home' tour.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Olmstead Parks Conservancy is selling raffle tickets to raise money for restorations on the Gaulbert Pavilion at Big Rock in Cherokee Park. One lucky winner and guest will receive tickets to see the Grammy-nominated rapper, Jack Harlow in concert for the holidays.

His 'No Place Like Home' shows begin in Louisville on December 14 and are scheduled to end on December 18. The winner will get 2 tickets to one of Jack's sold-out shows, of their choice, plus autographed merch.

For a chance to win, contestants must buy an Olmstead Parks raffle ticket for $50. The conservancy said only 500 tickets will be sold.

"Big Rock is such an iconic spot in Louisville, but lately, it’s been looking pretty worn down and in need of investment. The historic pavilion is covered in graffiti and has become almost unusable." said Layla George, President and CEO of Olmstead Conservancy.

"Louisville’s latest hometown hero spent a lot of his childhood here and is in the unique position of being able to bring much-needed attention to this project.” said George.

Cherokee Park is a place where Jack Harlow spent a lot of time growing up. Now, he's ensuring the next generation also get a chance to have a beautiful natural environment to enjoy just like he did.

Planned improvements to the pavilion include:

refurbishing the restrooms

adding a small kitchenette

restoring the exterior stucco

adding storage space to support volunteer programs

