Cardi B throws microphone from stage at crowd, concertgoer files police report

The New York rapper was performing at her show on the Las Vegas Strip when videos show someone in the crowd by the stage threw a drink at her.
LAS VEGAS — Viral videos have circulated everywhere online of an incident that happened with Cardi B on Saturday. 

The New York rapper was performing at her show on the Las Vegas Strip when videos show someone in the crowd by the stage threw a drink at her. 

According to ABC affiliate station KTNV Las Vegas, Cardi B is then seen throwing her microphone back at the person. Security quickly got involved and she continued her set.

KTNV reported that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said a woman reported a "battery" on Sunday. Police said the woman told officers she was hit by an item from the stage of a show she attended on the Strip. 

KTNV also reported that no arrests or citations have been issued, even though the incident was documented as part of a police report.

No further details have been released. 

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as we receive it. 

