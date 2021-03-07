x
Budweiser Clydesdales roll through DC as Nats Park gets set to celebrate July 4th

Famous equine icons help celebrate the Fourth of July while also helping raise money for COVID vaccine awareness.

WASHINGTON — The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales paid a visit to the neighborhood around Nationals stadium Saturday to celebrate the Fourth of July and bring attention to the number of Americans at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Clydesdales are the symbol of brewer Anheuser-Busch  which joined an effort by the Biden administration to meet the goal of getting 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated against the deadly virus by the Fourth  of July. 

"For the first time in 37 years, Budweiser isn’t airing a commercial during the Super Bowl. Instead, we’re redirecting our advertising dollars to support COVID-19 vaccines awareness and education."

The country won't reach that goal. According to the CDC only 67% of American adults have at least one COVID-19 vaccination. 

Still, the best known beer ambassadors were in the Nation's Capitol to mark progress against  the disease and how good it is that people can get together again. 

According to Anheuser-Busch  the Clydesdales first appeared in 1933 to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition.  In more recent years the massive draft horses  have been best known for their appearances in a series of endearing  Super Bowl ads. 

This year however there was no Clydesdale ad. Anheuser-Bush explained the decision  this way

