PNC Broadway in Louisville releases 2023-24 schedule

The line-up for the upcoming season features fan favorites and shows still running on Broadway, as Broadway in Louisville looks to appeal to a wide audience.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway in Louisville has announced what big-name shows are coming to the River City over the new few months.

The 2023-2024 season will start with Wicked in September, followed by TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Frozen, Clue, SIX, and finishing out with Beetlejuice next spring.

When each Broadway show will run

Wicked: Sept. 20 thru Oct. 8, 2023

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical: Nov. 28 thru Dec. 3, 2023

Frozen: Jan. 24 thru Feb. 4, 2024

Clue: March 5 thru March 10, 2024

SIX: April 9 thru April 14, 2024

Beetlejuice: May 14 thru May 19, 2024

Here's how to get tickets

Five-show and six-show season packages are currently on sale right now. The only difference is the six-show package includes tickets to Wicked.

Depending on which package you choose and your seat location, prices can range from $209-860.

You can also call the Broadway Across America toll-free Louisville Season Ticket Hotline at 502-561-1003.

Individual show tickets are not on sale at this time. According to PNC Broadway in Louisville, those typically go on sale four to six weeks prior to the show's opening.

Louisville has recently seen more productions moving operations into Kentucky because of the Kentucky Entertainment Incentive Program (KEI).

It offers qualifying film, Broadway and television companies a nonrefundable, nontransferable tax credit, between 30% and 35%.

"The tax incentive gave us the opportunity to bring Jagged Little Pill last year, and tech and send it across the country," Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville, said. "There's a certain pride to being able to do that."

Broecker said there's pride in being able to launch a Broadway show's tour from Louisville.