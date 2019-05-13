The revival movies Nickelodeon promised years ago will finally be made, but they won't premiere on Nickelodeon.

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling and Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus have been in the works since 2017.

According to the NickALive blog, Nickeldeon's owner Viacom sold the rights to the upcoming made-for-TV movies to Netflix. The announcement was made on a recent quarterly earnings call.

What's not clear is when the streaming service will debut the movies.

The original voice actors are set to reprise their roles, reports the blog.

From NickALive:

"Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling brings the beloved characters back to Earth after being lost in outer space since 1996. Rocko has trouble accepting this 21st century modern life, while Heffer and Filburt embrace every aspect of new technology, social media and the endless diversity of food trucks. Rocko wholeheartedly believes that his nostalgia for the past can save him from the tortures of the modern world."

