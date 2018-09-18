DETROIT, Mich. (WHAS11) – After a career that has spanned more than 50 years, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will tour for one last time. More dates are being added to Seger’s previously announced dates, giving fans one more opportunity to see Seger and the band live. The Travelin’ Man tour kicks off on November 21 in Grand Rapids.

Tickets for the new dates in Buffalo, Cleveland, Louisville, Fort Wayne, Peoria, Grand Rapids and rescheduled shows in Dallas and Houston will go on sale Friday, Sept. 28. Tickets for new dates in Toledo and Nashville will go on sale Saturday, Sept. 29.

Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks, including dates in Las Vegas, Fresno, San Diego, Vancouver, Florida and more.

Bob Seger fan club members will have special access to purchase tickets in advance of the scheduled on-sale dates. To become a Bullet Club member, visit BobSeger.com/bulletclub.

Tickets can be purchased at BobSeger.com.

Some dates from the BOB SEGER & THE SILVER BULLET BAND TRAVELIN’ MAN TOUR

Dec. 6: Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena; tickets on sale Sept. 28

Dec. 8: Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center; tickets on sale Sept. 28

Dec. 14: Chicago, IL at Allstate Arena; tickets on sale now

Jan. 11: Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena; tickets on sale Sept. 29

