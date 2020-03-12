x
Native American tribes and advocates condemn 'Big Sky'

“Big Sky” producers say they are working with Indigenous groups to help bring attention to the issue of violence against women.

LOS ANGELES — Native American tribes and advocates are condemning “Big Sky,” a Montana-set ABC drama. They say it ignores the history of violence inflicted on Indigenous women and instead makes whites the crime victims. 

But the groups also assailed the network and the show’s producers for failing to respond to their complaints, which they first made known in mid-November. 

The makers of “Big Sky” broke their silence Tuesday. 

The executive producers said in a statement that they are now aware of the “outsized number” of Native American and Indigenous women who go missing and are murdered each year. 

The “Big Sky” producers say they are working with Indigenous groups to help bring attention to the issue.

