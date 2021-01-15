'I am blessed with good health' | Betty White turns 99 Sunday

The "Golden Girls" actress has been quarantining at home during the pandemic, while working on the re-release of her 1970s show "The Pet Set."

The video above was originally posted May 25, 2020.



America's favorite "Golden Girl" is turning 99.

Like most people who have had a birthday since the pandemic started, Betty White is planning a low-key day on Sunday.

The actress and comedian has been quarantining, but that's not to say she's alone.

"Betty has (a) beautiful backyard with a number of wild animals visiting," a representative for White told TODAY in May. "Two ducks always come by to say hello. They waddle up to her glass door and look in."

The rep said White was strictly practicing social distancing and only allowed people inside her home if they had to be there.

White told Entertainment Tonight recently she's also been working on re-releasing "The Pet Set," her show featuring celebrities and their pets that premiered in 1971. The show is slated to be released on DVD in February for its 50th anniversary.

As for her upcoming birthday?