Broadway musical honoring life, legacy of Muhammad Ali to debut in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new musical will soon be hitting Broadway honoring the life and legacy of Louisville legend Muhammad Ali.

"ALI" is expected to debut at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts next year before hitting the Broadway stage.

This week, the musical's creative team is in town learning all about Ali's legacy at the Muhammad Ali Center. They've also been exploring the city where the legend was raised.

It's being directed and written by Clint Dyer. The musical will be composed by the Louisville Orchestra's Musical Director Teddy Abrams.

Here's a little bit about "ALI" from its website:

"Deemed 'The Greatest of All Time,' Muhammad Ali was born in 1942 and raised during the early years of television and the American dream. His childhood in Louisville, Kentucky, along with love and unconditional support from his mother (and later from his wife Lonnie), set the stage for him to become the greatest boxer of all time."

Marilyn Jackson, president of the Ali Center, said it's fitting the musical is starting here.

"Because of what Muhammad meant to Louisville and what Louisville meant to Muhammad," Jackson said. "We know Muhammad could've had a center anywhere in the world, he was beloved around the world but he really wanted a center here in Louisville, and I think it's perfectly fitting the musical is being built here and is going to open here."

The musical is scheduled to launch in October 2024.

