'American Idol' holding virtual auditions for Indiana, Kentucky; Here's how to sign up

The "Idol Across America" live nationwide search will have audition days for all 50 states.

KENTUCKY, USA — Do you think you're the next singing superstar?

"American Idol" is holding virtual auditions for potential contestants in Indiana and Kentucky on Friday, Aug. 18.

All you have to do is go to the show's website, pick your audition day and reserve a timeslot so you can virtually audition in front of the audition producer(s). You can also submit an audition video. Officials said you must be at least 15 years old to enter.

The end goal is for whoever passes the virtual audition to be able to perform in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in Hollywood!

For more information, including specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms and terms and conditions, please click here.

To sign up for an Indiana audition, click here, and to sign up for a Kentucky audition, click here.

