ENGLAND — A surveillance photo of an accused beer thief is getting plenty of social media attention, but it has nothing to do with the crime.

On Tuesday, Blackpool Police posted the photo on Facebook hoping that someone would be able to identify the man who allegedly stole a case of beer from a restaurant in September.

Fans of the long-time sitcom “Friends” quickly pointed out that the man looks like David Schwimmer, who played Ross Gellar on the show. In 24 hours, the post had been shared over 77,000 times and had 120,000 comments – very few relating to the actual crime.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter lit up with a series of “Friends”-related puns and jokes. A tweet by BBC Breakfast received a series of clever respones.

It hasn't been his day, his week, his month, and it's unlikely to be his year! Blackpool police have shared this image of an alleged thief (left!) who looks uncannily like David Schwimmer (right). Police said Schwimmer was out of the country at the time of the offence 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fvPgt07te2 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 24, 2018

Perhaps he was on a break? — Andrew White (@AndrewRWhite) October 24, 2018

His mother warned him there'd be days like these #friendslyrics — Nat Orry (Natterblogs) (@NatOrryRadio) October 24, 2018

I just hope his friends are there for him — davidw19 (@dpjw80) October 24, 2018

The thief has yet to be properly identified, but police confirmed that David Schwimmer was not in the country when the theft occurred.

