Ant-Man star Paul Rudd contacted 12-year-old Brody Ridder of Westminster Colo. after a now-viral Facebook post from Ridder's mother.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Colorado boy who garnered national attention when Paul Rudd befriended him after a post about an alienating experience at his middle school is now trying to help make sure other young kids aren't bullied.



According to CNN, the Ant-Man star surprised 12-year-old Brody Ridder from Westminster when he FaceTimed with Brody after learning that his classmates refused to sign his yearbook.

In a Facebook post from May, Brody's mother, Cassandra Ridder, posted a photo of the yearbook showing his classmates refusing to sign it and a note from Brody himself on one of the blank pages that read "Hope you make some more friends -- Brody Ridder."

The actor from the hit movies Ant-Man and Avengers: Endgame reacted to the post not only with a call, but he followed up with a handwritten note posted by the boy's mother on social media that read, "It was great talking to you the other day." Rudd also told Brody that "it's important to remember that even when life is hard, things get better."

Along with the note, Brody received his own Ant-Man helmet signed by Rudd, who according to CNN turned out to be the youngster's favorite superhero.

Guys, more tears 😭 Paul Rudd is an amazing human being. Brody and Paul are on texting terms now 😂 the text message got me Posted by Cassandra Cooper on Thursday, June 9, 2022

Cassandra Ridder announced via a Facebook post on Saturday that she and Brody have since partnered with the UGLI Foundation, which works to end bullying among youth.

"Brody and I will be teaming up with the UGLI Foundation and working together to achieve our goal to #endbullying!" the post reads.

Something AMAZING happened today!!!! Brody got to talk to Paul Rudd! ANT-MAN!!!! Like this this real life?! Pinch me now! Brody was so excited! I wanted to share a clip of their call! Shout out to Paul Rudd, and his sister Mandi for reaching out and setting this up! You truly made Brody so happy! My heart is so full right now! ♥️🥹 Posted by Cassandra Cooper on Friday, June 3, 2022

