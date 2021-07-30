Abbey Road on the River returns Labor Day weekend 2021

The Beatles-inspired music festival will be held over five days at Big Four Station in Jeffersonville.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — According to a release, Abbey Road on the River returns Labor Day weekend.

The world's largest Beatles-inspired music festival held in Jeffersonville was postponed in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five day event is headlined by Jefferson Starship.

Additionally, renowned Beatles tribute band The Fab Four, The Weeklings, Classicstone from Colombia, and Glen Burtnik of the Broadway hit show Beatlemania are among the 45 bands scheduled to perform throughout the weekend.

Event goers can expect food and bar services from local restaurants and food trucks and Beatles merchandise direct from Liverpool.

Single day tickets are available for purchase at $25 online or $30 at the following locations: SoIN Visitors Center, Parlour Pizza and Parnelli’s.

