LATEST FRIDAY A.M. UPDATE: Winter Storm Warning, ice/sleet and snow coming to Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, KY - A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for all of Kentuckiana today into Saturday morning. The cold front moved through Kentuckiana a little earlier than expected with temperatures crashing before dawn along the I-65 corridor. We saw a solid 15 degree drop in less than 1 hour in many locations as the front moved through. This system will create some hazardous travel with ice/sleet and snow accumulation with the colder air in place as the day wears on. Be prepared!

There are no major changes to the forecast as we head through the day with the cold front blasting out of Kentuckiana by late morning with rain eventually giving way to freezing rain/sleet and eventually snow from west to east. Even with the colder air arriving earlier and temperatures around freezing, it will take awhile for road surfaces to cool down given the recent warmth.

Of course TIMING is the biggest concern for folks into today with the changeover and going to be critical with how things play out. Here is our best estimate of timing for the morning rush hour, the lunch hour, and the afternoon rush hour, with hazardous conditions expected across the board by late tonight.

So we are pretty confident of a rain to freezing rain/wintry mix to snow transition through the day! Here is a 3-part breakdown (Noon, 5pm, 11pm) of today as we see it currently on the models. Notice the change in precipitation type as the day goes on.

NOON

5PM

11PM

All areas will see freezing conditions by late on Friday, so whatever falls will become icy overnight and into Saturday morning. With a layer of ice under a few inches of snow, travel could become quite treacherous, especially during the evening and overnight hours.

Here is what we believe the forecast holds for Kentuckiana with this event. We could see anywhere from 2-6" of snow across much of Kentuckiana. Depending on the track of the low and where the best band of snow sets up, locally higher amounts are possible for some areas.

The reports out of Western Kentucky early Friday morning reported more sleet than freezing rain due to a deeper layer of cold air near the surface, which allowed the liquid to freeze into ice pellets instead of staying liquid all the way to the ground. This is a positive as it could cut down on the ice accumulations out to our west but reagrdless there is still the possibility of freezing rain. As temperatures fall to and eventually below freezing, any rain on the ground or falling could freeze on contact. It appears the duration of the sleet/freezing rain may last a little longer west of I-65, thus our expected ice accumulation totals being slightly higher in that area. Any untreated surfaces will be slick and hazardous so don't forget about that aspect of this storm as much of the focus is on the snow and how much may accumulate.

The bottom line is you need to be prepared for a rain/ice/snow event today and tonight. Make sure you take extra caution on roadways, especially untreated surfaces if you have to be out on Friday through early Saturday. We will continue to track this storm as it reaches Kentuckiana and have team coverage from the First Alert StormTeam into the upcoming weekend.

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

