Winter weather grounds, delays thousands of flights across the US

Airport in winter (Photo: Chalabala/Thinkstock)

Winter storms in the Northeast have grounded and delayed thousands of flights across the United States.

As of early Thursday morning, at least 2,825 flights had been canceled and another 701 slated for delay, adding to the 396 flights that had already been canceled on Wednesday.

At least 10 airlines had issued travel waivers for travel to or from more than a dozen airports along the East Coast as of Wednesday evening.

The United States usually sees 100 cancellations and about 2,000 delays per day.

ABC News meteorologists predict that 50 million Americans are in the path of the winter storm. Temperatures in the Northeast, which have been unseasonably high, plummeted overnight into Thursday morning.

The beginnings of what is expected to be heavy snow could be spotted in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and upstate New York by early Thursday morning. Snowfall rates could reach half an inch per hour between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

As of Wednesday evening, blizzard warnings had been issued for parts of Long Island, New York, and southeast Massachusetts. The storm is expected to clear out by Friday morning.

ABC News' Melissa Griffin and Whitney Lloyd contributed reporting.

