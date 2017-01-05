Why The Mad Dash For The Milk And Bread With Snow In The Forecast?

Milk and Bread (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – With snow in the forecast, the stores are seeing shoppers buy milk and bread.

Yes, there’s always that fear of getting trapped inside your home during a snowstorm for days but why the rush to buy up all the milk and bread?

Year after year this seems to happen.

According to AccuWeather, New England takes the credit for this tradition. New Englanders purchased milk and bread prior to a monumental blizzard in 1978 that trapped many in their homes for weeks.

But in 2014, writer Virginia Montanez set out to answer this now age old question for Pittsburgh Magazine. She discovered a newspaper reference to milk on November 24, 1950 that read “the one shortage that has hit all sections.” She also discovered another reference to bread as being “doled out in some stores” due to nearly three feet of snow.

Some make references that you need bread, milk, and eggs for French toast. But when you think about it, you also need milk for snow cream!





Copyright 2016 WFMY