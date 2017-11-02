WHAS11's Kaitlynn Fish discusses 2017 snow statistics

(Photo: Kaitlynn Fish)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- One of the questions meteorologists are asked most often this time of the year is WHERE IS THE SNOW?

Some folks, like our Doug Proffitt, can't wait for those first flakes to fall! Here is a breakdown of snowfall statistics.

We saw a few flakes on the 29 of October of this year, but if we take a look at our trends over the years, on average, our first trace of snow arrives around November 15. Our first measurable snowfall tends to occur in early December and generally, we won't see a full inch until late December.

If we break down our average snowfall by month, it shows a light dusting in November increasing to a couple of inches falling in December. The months with the most average snowfall tend to be January and February.

Even though March brings us into springtime, we can still average a little over an inch of snowfall. Now for warm weather lovers who can't wait for the snow to end, we tend to see our last trace of snow around April 3, our last measurable amount of snow in mid-March and our last full inch or more of snow around February 22.

