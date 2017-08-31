WHAS11 snow closings set up, how to

School-Business-Closings-Delays-470x264.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Winter will be here before you know it and if you haven’t signed your business or school up for a WHAS11 snow closings account, now is your chance to do so.

If you are looking to add your school or business, of 100 employees, or more send an email with the following information to snowclosings@whas11.com:

Name of business

Address of business

Name of contact person

Email and phone for contact person

WHAS11 will enter your information into our snow closings system and create a snow closings ID and password for you.

Once we give you the account number and password, you can enter the school or business closing by clicking here.

After you enter your account number and password follow these steps:

STEP 1: Enter your ID and password and click submit school closing.

STEP 2: Select a closing status or special status. The special status options include specific delay times.

STEP 3: Enter an expiration time for your closing or delay and then click save.

