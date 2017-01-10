Up and down temperatures and a lot of rain

Keep your arms and legs inside the ride at all times. Please secure all loose items.

The next week is going to be a rollercoaster ride for temperatures.

A cold front will move through Tuesday evening bringing rain showers. This front is going to settle in over the Ohio Valley and wobble north and south allowing for major temperature swings and rain through the next week.

The placement of the front Wednesday morning will make all the difference in the temperatures across Indiana and Kentucky. Expect about a 20 degree difference from north to south. It is difficult to say just exactly where the front will settle and how much of Kentucky will be cold in the morning. As the warm front lifts back north, everyone warms up in the afternoon.

The temperature difference from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning is going to be pretty drastic. Temperatures will actually rise Wednesday into Thursday morning. We will be roughly 30 degrees warmer over 24 hours.

Temperatures continue to climb Thursday afternoon into the upper 60s but notice the colder air toward Chicago and Kansas City behind the front. Showers and thundershowers are expected with the front passing and another big drop in temperature.





By Friday morning we are back into the 30s. With temperature near freezing, sleet and freezing rain will be possible.





Plan on temperatures staying cool in the 30s and 40s for the weekend with the front settling to the south.





Rainfall amounts could get upwards of 4 to 5 inches over the course of the next week with rain expected every single day.





(© 2017 WHAS)