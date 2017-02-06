Tracking the potential for severe storms Tuesday!

Let's all be "weather-aware" Tuesday, especially during the afternoon. A spring-like low-pressure storm system will be developing over the next 24-hours, with rounds of showers and storms likely. The big question always is, how strong will the storms get?

A warm front will first bring scattered showers and a few storms later tonight into early Tuesday morning. Severe weather is NOT likely, with only some small hail expected. Temperatures will be slowly rising overnight, to around 60 degrees by sunrise.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas to our west under a Slight Risk of Severe Storms for tonight, then all of our area under that Slight Risk for tomorrrow.

11PM TONIGHT:

Our First Alert StormTeam Exlusive Severe Weather Index, which is a mix of severe weather ingredients, shows the higher potential of severe weather to our west, however, we can't rule out some severe storms here locally. Isolated damaging wind gusts and hail are the main threats from any storm for Tuesday afternoon. If we end up with some sunshine, the threat of strong to severe storm will likely increase.

Our Futurecast maps below show the timing of the storms, with the greatest threat during the afternoon Tuesday. The threat will likely quickly diminish after 5:00 - 6:00 pm Tuesday.

7AM TUESDAY:

MIDDAY TUESDAY:

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

5PM TUESDAY

Outside of any storm chance, it will be windy and warm. Winds will be blowing 15-30 mph tonight through Tuesday.

Rainfall totals will likely be between a half inch to an inch, so flooding is not a big concern.

Cooler air will arrive for Wednesday and Thursday, before another big warm-up with rain chances this weekend. If have any weather questions, you can always tweet me @WHAS11Ben

(© 2017 WHAS)