Tracking more rain and mild temperatures!

Are you enjoying the March/April weather? The mild pattern will continue with several more chances of rain through this weekend.

Notice on MAX HD Radar and Satellite below, there is a system to our southwest. That soggy weather will return for us Thursday afternoon.

Futurecast shows the rain holding off to the south through Thursday morning, but then it's a guarantee of wet weather for Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. Temperatures will be milder in the 50s Thursday, then 60s on Friday.





Drying out on Friday, after many of us pick up over one inch of rain. We'll have to watch the levels of our area rivers and stream with flooding possible.

Our temperatures will stay 10-20 degrees above normal through the middle of next week. The 11-day forecast though shows cold air arriving late next week to end January. Mostly dry Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the 60s to around 70 Saturday! Sunday will stay warm in the 60s with more rain chances.





If you're wondering where all the cold air is, it's all up in Alaska and northern Canada. It was down to minus 50 degrees Wednesday morning in Alaska!! Some of the coldest temperatures there in the last five years!





-Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine

