Tornado watch issued for parts of Kentucky viewing area
WHAS11 Staff, WHAS
4:30 PM. EDT May 24, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A tornado watch has been issued for Anderson, Franklin, and Mercer Counties in Kentucky.

WATCH LIVE: WHAS11 Newscast and Weather Updates

RADARS: www.whas11.com/weather/radars/interactive-radar

© 2017 WHAS-TV
