Tornado watch issued for parts of Kentucky viewing area

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:30 PM. EDT May 24, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A tornado watch has been issued for Anderson, Franklin, and Mercer Counties in Kentucky. 

RADARS: www.whas11.com/weather/radars/interactive-radar

 

