TORNADO WARNING issued for Jackson and Jennings counties in Indiana

Louisville, KY (WHAS11) - A Tornado Warning has been issued for Jackson and Jennings counties in the northern part of our DMA.

At 2:03 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Brownstown, or 13 miles west of Seymour, moving east at 25 mph.

This dangerous storm will be near Brownstown around 2:15p.m., Cortland around 2:25p.m., Seymour around 2:35p.m., Crothersville around 2:40p.m., and Hayden around 2:45p.m.

This warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid indows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

